SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football slate features six games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|HBCUGo
|Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Valley SN
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Florida A&M Rattlers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Rattlers+
|Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
