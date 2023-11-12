When the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will CeeDee Lamb find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 824 yards receiving (103 per game) lead the Cowboys. He has 57 receptions (on 72 targets) and three TDs.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0

