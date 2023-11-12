Devin Vassell and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves (his most recent action) Vassell produced 29 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Vassell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last year, second in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.6.

The Heat gave up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Devin Vassell vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 32 18 3 2 1 0 1 12/10/2022 26 18 4 2 1 0 3

