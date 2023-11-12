Jeremy Sochan will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves (his most recent action) Sochan posted 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Sochan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat allowed 109.8 points per contest last season, second in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 16 2 4 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.