Will Matt Duchene score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:59 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

