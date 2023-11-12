The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Lundkvist has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.