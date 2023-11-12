Sunday's game at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) squaring off against the North Texas Eagles (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Texas A&M, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Eagles came out on top in their last matchup 83-60 against Grambling on Thursday.

North Texas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

North Texas vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, North Texas 65

North Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 4.9 points per game last season (scoring 62.6 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball while giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball) and had a -152 scoring differential overall.

In AAC games, North Texas averaged 0.1 more points (62.7) than overall (62.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Eagles scored 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 59.4.

At home, North Texas gave up 64.4 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.8.

