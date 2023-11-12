Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 12?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Faksa has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
