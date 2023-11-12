For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

