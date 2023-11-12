The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
  • Sam Houston went 20-2 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
  • The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up.
  • Sam Houston went 17-2 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.
  • At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston made fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

