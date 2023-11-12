The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston and its opponent combined to hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.

The Bearkats beat the spread 15 times in 34 games last year.

Oklahoma State was less successful against the spread than Sam Houston last year, tallying an ATS record of 14-17-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 record of the Bearkats.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 68.3 140.5 65.8 125.1 136.9 Sam Houston 72.2 140.5 59.3 125.1 132.9

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

Sam Houston put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.8 points.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 14-17-0 15-16-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Sam Houston 12-6 Home Record 12-1 6-7 Away Record 11-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

