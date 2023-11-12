Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bearkats Betting Records & Stats
- Sam Houston and its opponent combined to hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.
- The Bearkats beat the spread 15 times in 34 games last year.
- Oklahoma State was less successful against the spread than Sam Houston last year, tallying an ATS record of 14-17-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 record of the Bearkats.
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oklahoma State
|68.3
|140.5
|65.8
|125.1
|136.9
|Sam Houston
|72.2
|140.5
|59.3
|125.1
|132.9
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.
- Sam Houston put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.8 points.
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oklahoma State
|14-17-0
|15-16-0
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oklahoma State
|Sam Houston
|12-6
|Home Record
|12-1
|6-7
|Away Record
|11-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
