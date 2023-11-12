On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Miami Heat (5-4). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Heat matchup.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Spurs vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat's -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 108.6 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 110.0 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Spurs' -107 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.0 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 124.9 per outing (29th in league).

These two teams average 221.6 points per game between them, 0.1 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 234.9 points per game combined, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

San Antonio has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Spurs and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Heat +4000 +1600 -

