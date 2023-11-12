The Miami Heat (1-2), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, face the San Antonio Spurs (1-2). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSUN

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson put up 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.

Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zach Collins posted 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 boards.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys (seventh in league).

Caleb Martin put up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry collected 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Spurs vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Heat 113 Points Avg. 109.5 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 46.5% Field Goal % 46% 34.5% Three Point % 34.4%

