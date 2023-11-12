The Miami Heat (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Spurs vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 224.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

San Antonio's average game total this season has been 237.9, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 4 44.4% 108.6 221.6 110.0 234.9 220.9 Spurs 8 88.9% 113.0 221.6 124.9 234.9 227.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (2-2-0) than away (2-3-0).

The Spurs' 113.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 110.0 the Heat give up.

San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 110.0 points.

Spurs vs. Heat Betting Splits

Spurs and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-5 3-5 8-1 Heat 3-6 1-4 3-6

Spurs vs. Heat Point Insights

Spurs Heat 113.0 Points Scored (PG) 108.6 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 124.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.0 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-4 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

