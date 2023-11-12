The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Miami Heat (5-4) on Sunday, November 12 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Spurs suffered a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves. In the loss, Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 29 points.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tre Jones PG Questionable Hamstring 9.0 4.3 6.0

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Personal)

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: BSSW and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

