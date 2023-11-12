The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.9% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 22nd.

The Spurs put up an average of 113 points per game, only three more points than the 110 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110 points, San Antonio is 3-3.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 117.8 points per game, compared to 109.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 122 points per game at home, and 127.2 on the road.

At home the Spurs are collecting 31 assists per game, three more than on the road (28).

Spurs Injuries