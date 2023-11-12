Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Heat - November 12
When the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) and Miami Heat (5-4) face off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Victor Wembanyama will be a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 117-110, on Friday. Wembanyama led the way with 29 points, and also had nine rebounds and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|29
|9
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Devin Vassell
|29
|3
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Jeremy Sochan
|14
|7
|5
|3
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Spurs vs Heat Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama puts up 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, making 44.7% of shots from the field and 23.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Devin Vassell is putting up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 boards per game.
- Keldon Johnson is posting 14 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
- Tre Jones is posting 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
Watch Wembanyama, Tyler Herro and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.