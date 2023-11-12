The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Stars vs. Wild Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski's five goals and seven assists in 13 matchups give him 12 points on the season.

Roope Hintz has made a major impact for Dallas this season with 11 points (five goals and six assists).

This season, Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

In the crease, Scott Wedgewood has a record of 3-1-0 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 133 saves and a .917 save percentage, 18th in the league.

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's leading contributors with 15 points. He has scored three goals and picked up 12 assists this season.

Through 14 games, Kirill Kaprizov has scored five goals and picked up nine assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 14 points is via eight goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-3-1. He has given up 19 goals (2.75 goals against average) and racked up 168 saves.

Stars vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 3 20th 30th 3.93 Goals Allowed 2.46 5th 14th 31.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 33 27th 19th 17.31% Power Play % 10.81% 29th 31st 68.18% Penalty Kill % 93.18% 1st

