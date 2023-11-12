Stars vs. Wild Injury Report Today - November 12
The Dallas Stars' (9-3-1) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, November 12 game against the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars have 39 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- Dallas gives up just 2.5 goals per game (32 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the league.
Stars vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
