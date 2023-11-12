Sunday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) and the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Texas Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The game has no set line.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 65, San Jose State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-2.0)

Texas Tech (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Performance Insights

At 73.3 points scored per game and 69.0 points allowed last year, Texas Tech was 136th in college basketball on offense and 141st on defense.

Last year, the Red Raiders were 114th in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 87th in rebounds conceded (29.7).

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 186th in college basketball in assists with 12.9 per game.

The Red Raiders made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 200th and 162nd, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last year, Texas Tech was 287th and 96th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Texas Tech took 63.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.3% of Texas Tech's baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

