Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the league, 127.1 per game.

Pollard has generated a team-leading 474 total rushing yards on 120 carries (59.3 ypg). He's also added two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Pollard has added 29 catches for 190 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pollard and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pollard vs. the Giants

Pollard vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 76.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 76.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The rush defense of the Giants is conceding 127.1 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Giants have allowed 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 30th in NFL play.

Watch Cowboys vs Giants on Fubo!

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pollard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in eight opportunities this season.

The Cowboys pass on 54.4% of their plays and run on 45.6%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 120 of his team's 229 total rushing attempts this season (52.4%).

Pollard has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this year and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (58.9% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-110)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in three of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has been targeted on 35 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season (12.8% target share).

He is averaging 5.4 yards per target (122nd in NFL play), racking up 190 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

Pollard does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Pollard (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 14.9% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.