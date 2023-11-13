Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Harris County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Cooper School at Frassati Catholic

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 13

6:50 PM CT on November 13 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alief Taylor High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13

7:00 PM CT on November 13 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at St Pius X High School