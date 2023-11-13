How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 13
In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Sunday, Puebla FC and Cruz Azul square off at Estadio Azteca.
There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC travels to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cruz Azul ()
- Underdog: Puebla FC ()
Watch Club Leon vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez journeys to take on Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Leon (-270)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
