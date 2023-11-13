How to Watch SFA vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) battle the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.
- SFA had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball. The 'Jacks finished 201st.
- Last year, the 'Jacks scored just 3.7 more points per game (75.8) than the Demons gave up (72.1).
- When SFA scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 16-2.
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- SFA posted 78.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 76.3 points per contest.
- The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, SFA averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North American
|W 96-68
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
