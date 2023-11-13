Monday's game features the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) facing off at Prather Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-62 win for heavily favored SFA according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no set line.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Venue: Prather Coliseum

SFA vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 82, Northwestern State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-20.6)

SFA (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

SFA Performance Insights

Last season SFA put up 75.8 points per game (77th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.0 points per contest (174th-ranked).

The 'Jacks averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

SFA dished out 15.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 46th in college basketball.

The 'Jacks struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 17th-worst in the nation with 14.4 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked third-best in college basketball with 17.4 forced turnovers per game.

The 'Jacks ranked 14th-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They ranked 288th in college basketball by draining 6.3 three-pointers per contest.

SFA ceded 6.7 treys per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

SFA attempted 40.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 71% of the shots it took (and 76.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.6 threes per contest, which were 29% of its shots (and 23.4% of the team's buckets).

