The Lamar Cardinals (2-0) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Lamar 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.

Lamar went 18-8 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Red Raiders averaged 8.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).

Texas Tech had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 32.9% clip from the field last season, 13.4 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

Texas Tech Schedule