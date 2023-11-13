The UTEP Miners (2-0) face the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

UTEP had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gauchos finished 312th.

Last year, the Miners recorded only 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Gauchos allowed (65.9).

When UTEP totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-10.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

UTEP posted 69.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Miners were better in home games last season, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, UTEP performed worse at home last year, sinking 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage when playing on the road.

