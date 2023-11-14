Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (1-0) and Utah Utes (2-0) squaring off at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

Last time out, the Bears won on Monday 85-53 over Southern.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, Utah 72

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a +272 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They put up 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and gave up 63.5 per outing to rank 157th in college basketball.

On offense, Baylor tallied 69.6 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (71.8 points per game) was 2.2 PPG higher.

The Bears put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Baylor allowed 57.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.7 on the road.

