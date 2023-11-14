The Baylor Bears (2-0) face the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shemarri Allen: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
55th 77 Points Scored 64.4 338th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th
95th 14.2 Assists 9.3 361st
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.