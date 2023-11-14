Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you reside in Coke County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ballinger High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
