Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
In Collin County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caddo Mills High School at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian Academy - Addison at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
