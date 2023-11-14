Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Denton County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LD Bell High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pottsboro High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Bishop Lynch High School