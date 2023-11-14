Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Garza County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anton High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Southland, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
