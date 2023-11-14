Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Harris County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Conroe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Conroe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Briarwood School at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

La Porte High School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: League City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Christian School at Lutheran North Academy

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosehill Christian School at Brazos Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

