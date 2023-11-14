If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Harrison County, Texas today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sulphur Springs High School at Hallsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX Conference: 5A - District 15

5A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Elysian Fields High School