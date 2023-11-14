Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hockley County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anton High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Southland, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
