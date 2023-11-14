Jeremy Sochan will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a 118-113 loss to the Heat (his last game) Sochan produced 16 points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Sochan, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per contest last year, 19th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last year, giving up 46.6 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 30 16 9 4 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.