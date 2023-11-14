Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lee County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waelder High School at Dime Box High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dime Box, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
