Should you wager on Nils Lundkvist to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Lundkvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:46 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.