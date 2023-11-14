Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Orange County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Community Christian School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community Christian School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 9:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
