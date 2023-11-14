Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Potter County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caprock High School at Lubbock High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14

6:15 PM CT on November 14 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caprock High School at Coronado High School