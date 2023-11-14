The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
  • Prairie View A&M compiled a 5-0 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 142nd.
  • The Panthers scored only 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).
  • Prairie View A&M went 7-3 last season when it scored more than 71.1 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (64.6).
  • The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
  • Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-60 Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

