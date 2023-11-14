The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers scored 5.5 more points per game last year (66.0) than the Green Wave allowed (60.5).
  • Prairie View A&M went 12-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.
  • Last year, the Green Wave scored 66.4 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 68.2 the Panthers allowed.
  • Tulane went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Huston-Tillotson W 102-62 William J. Nicks Building
11/12/2023 @ McNeese W 85-70 The Legacy Center
11/14/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/16/2023 North American - William J. Nicks Building
11/19/2023 Washington State - William J. Nicks Building

