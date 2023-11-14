The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
  • SMU compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Mustangs scored just 3.8 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
  • When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, SMU went 9-10.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
  • Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 S'western Assemblies W 82-63 Moody Coliseum
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M - Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum

