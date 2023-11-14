You can see player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 4.8 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama, at 1.0 three-pointer made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Devin Vassell is 18.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 20.7.

He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Vassell's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 2.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Vassell's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: -105) 1.5 (Over: +186)

The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -112) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Tuesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 15.5. That's 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

He has hit 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

