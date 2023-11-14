Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - November 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder and Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Heat, 118-113, on Sunday. Keldon Johnson was their high scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|3
|Zach Collins
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|18
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
- Devin Vassell gets 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- Johnson provides the Spurs 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Spurs get 10.7 points per game from Zach Collins, plus 5.7 boards and 5 assists.
- The Spurs receive 9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 4.3 boards and 6 assists.
