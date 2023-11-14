The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) -- who've won three straight -- host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Stars matchup with the Coyotes will air on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 35 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank sixth.

The Stars' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 14 5 8 13 11 11 - Wyatt Johnston 14 7 6 13 8 5 47.7% Joe Pavelski 14 6 7 13 15 5 49.2% Roope Hintz 13 5 7 12 4 0 49.1% Jamie Benn 14 3 8 11 3 11 57.1%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 42 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.

The Coyotes' 47 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players