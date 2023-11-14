The Bradley Braves (1-0) will meet the Tarleton State Texans (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Information

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 71.9 175th 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 27.9 347th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 4.8 355th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.9 186th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

