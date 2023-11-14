The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents hit.
  • TCU went 14-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball, the Horned Frogs finished 86th.
  • Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were only 2.9 fewer points than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).
  • TCU had an 11-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively TCU performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Horned Frogs played better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.
  • TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena

