The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents hit.

TCU went 14-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball, the Horned Frogs finished 86th.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were only 2.9 fewer points than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).

TCU had an 11-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.

Defensively the Horned Frogs played better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.

TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule