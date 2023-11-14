The SMU Mustangs (3-0) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Information

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 72.8 149th
323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 66.5 71st
210th 31.3 Rebounds 34 54th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.2 299th
136th 13.6 Assists 12.5 221st
235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

