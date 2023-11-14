The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Texas State had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Texas State went 7-5.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).

At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).

At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%) as well.

